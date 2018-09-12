STEVEN WILSON - Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall Live Film Due In November; Video Trailer

Steven Wilson has announced details of a live film - Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall - released on multiple formats on November 2nd through Eagle Rock Entertainment and limited edition deluxe vinyl via Caroline International on March 22nd, 2019. All pre-orders are live now, here. A trailer can be found below.

At the end of March 2018, Steven Wilson played a sell-out three night residency at one of the world’s most iconic venues: London’s Royal Albert Hall. Coming at the tail end of a lengthy European tour, these concerts were the crowning achievement of an incredible seven-month period that began with the release of Wilson’s fifth album, To The Bone. Released in August 2017, To The Bone charted at #3 in the UK and went top 10 all over Europe, rapidly becoming the biggest selling record in Wilson’s singular thirty-year recording career.

The three Albert Hall shows saw Steven and his virtuoso band present the songs from To The Bone and many more from a deep dive into his extensive back catalogue as part of a visually and sonically immersive experience. There, brain-twisting visuals met expansive 4D sound, making this most traditional of English venues feel like it was hosting a very different kind of Prom - more communion than concert.

Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall captures the last show of the three-night run and includes nearly 3 hours of live performance. The concert film release is put together from footage filmed on multiple cameras from every conceivable angle in the auditorium and on the stage, and the sound has been specially mixed by Steven in both 5.1 surround sound and stereo.

Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall will be released on November 2nd on DVD+2CD, Blu-Ray+2CD and digital video and audio. Caroline International will be releasing the limited edition deluxe vinyl on March 22nd, 2019.

Tracklisting:

Intro "Truth"

"Nowhere Now"

"Pariah"

"Home Invasion" / "Regret #9"

"The Creator Has A Mastertape"

"Refuge"

"People Who Eat Darkness"

"Ancestral"

"Arriving Somewhere But Not Here"

"Permanating"

"Song Of I"

"Lazarus"

"Detonation"

"The Same Asylum As Before"

"Song Of Unborn"

"Vermillioncore"

"Sleep Together"

"Even Less"

"Blank Tapes"

"The Sound Of Muzak"

"The Raven That Refused to Sing"

Bonus material:

• Interview with Steven recorded during the run of shows.

• Three tracks recorded in rehearsal at the Royal Albert Hall:

"Routine"

"Hand Cannot Erase"

"Heartattack In A Layby"

Trailer:

Steven Wilson four times Grammy nominated, the founder and front man of outsider rock band Porcupine Tree; a remixer for acts like Roxy Music, Simple Minds and XTC and a self-sufficient solo artist, hugely respected for a series of visionary LPs starting with 2008’s Insurgentes to 2017’s To The Bone.