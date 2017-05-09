STEVEN WILSON To Release To The Bone Album In August; New Song “Pariah” Streaming

Steven Wilson has announced details of his upcoming fifth album, To The Bone. He will embark on a major 2018 UK tour, including a return to one of the country's most iconic venues - the Royal Albert Hall. US tour plans will be announced soon. To herald the release, Wilson has shared the new song "Pariah”, available for streaming below.

To The Bone is a gloriously dynamic modernist pop record as imagined by the UK's biggest underground artist. The album releases on August 18th. Pre-orders are live at this location.

Fusing driving futurist rock and spectral electronics to elegiac hyper-space ambience and dizzying, squalling guitars, To The Bone is Steven Wilson's hat-tip to the hugely ambitious progressive pop records of his youth (think Peter Gabriel's So, Talk Talk's Colour Of Spring, Tears For Fears' Seeds Of Love).

Lyrically, the album's 11 tracks veer from the paranoid chaos of the post-truth era and the creeping self-loathing of the technology age to steely fly-on-the-wall observations of the everyday lives of religious fundamentalists with a welcome shot or two of wide-eyed escapism. Sonically and melodically stunning, To The Bone is a high definition snapshot of the disconcerting times we live in.

The follow up to 2015’s Hand. Cannot. Erase., To The Bone is Steven Wilson’s first album since signing with Caroline International (Iggy Pop, Underworld, Thurston Moore, Glass Animals).

Formerly the founder and mainstay of outsider rock band Porcupine Tree, Steven released his first record under his own name, Insurgentes, in 2008. He has been resolutely independent throughout a three-decade career that’s made him the most successful British artist you've never heard of.

Tracklisting:

“To The Bone”

“Nowhere Now”

“Pariah”

“The Same Asylum As Before”

“Refuge”

“Permanating”

“Blank Tapes”

“People Who Eat Darkness”

“Song Of I”

“Detonation”

“Song Of Unborn”

“Pariah”: