STEVIE D. Featuring LIVING COLOUR’s COREY GLOVER Launch Official Live Video For “Your Time Has Run Out”

December 11, 2019, 30 minutes ago

Stevie D feat. Corey Glover, a musical partnership by producer and multi-instrumentalist Stephen DeAcutis (aka Stevie D) and legendary singer Corey Glover (Living Colour), release their first album together, Torn From The Pages, back in May via Mighty Music.

An official live video for the single, "Your Time Has Run Out", can be seen below:

BraveWords exclusively premiered the video for "Your Time Has Run Out". Watch the clip below:



