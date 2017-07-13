STILL REMAINS Announce First UK Shows In Nearly A Decade

Michigan metal/rock band, Still Remains, have announced their first UK shows in nearly a decade. The band return to the UK in October for nine headline shows, bringing Wars and Carcer City as their special guests.

Signed to Roadrunner Records, Still Remains released their widely praised debut album, Of Love And Lunacy, in 2005. The record included their classic tracks “The Worst Is Yet To Come” and “White Walls”, as well as a cover of Nine Inch Nails epic, “Head Like A Hole”.

In 2007, the group released second album The Serpent, spawning fan favourites “Dancing With The Enemy” and “Stay Captive”. Following hundreds of shows around the world, hitting the stage with bands like Trivium, Atreyu, and Bullet For My Valentine, as well as playing at all the major rock festivals, the band went on hiatus in 2008.

It took five years, but in 2013, the reunited band created their latest album Ceasing To Breathe' including the single “Close To The Grave”. Now, another four years on, the band are returning to the UK for their first shows here in nearly a decade.

Frontman TJ Miller enthuses, "We have always seen the UK as our home away from home... kind of like a nice summer cottage where we can get away and party every night with the best fans in the world! Like rekindling a relationship with a long-lost best friend, it will be like we never left. But the best is yet to come! Let's get weird, UK."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 14th.

Tour dates:

October

7 - Dover, UK - The Booking Hall

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

10 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy 2

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

13 - Bournemouth, UK - Anvil

14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

15 - London, UK - Borderline