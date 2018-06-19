STILLBIRTH - Annihilation Of Mankind Album Details Revealed

Long running slamming death-grind monsters Stillbirth have announced an August 31st release date for their crushing fifth album, and Unique Leader debut, Annihilation Of Mankind. The explosive, unrelentingly fast, and massively heavy 12-track album shows the group writing the best and most exciting material of their nearly 20 year career.

The group collectively described the album as, "Annihilation Of Mankind will be released on the mighty Unique Leader Records and marks a huge milestone in Stillbirth's history! The album that is waiting to be unleashed is faster, harder, with more brutality and more groove than anything we have done before."

Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

Pre-order bundles will be announced in the coming weeks. Expect more news from Stillbirth very soon.

Lineup:

Lukas Swiaczny - Vocals

Dominik "Pumpa" Koenig - Bass, Vocals

Dr. Jan Weidemann - Guitar

Martin Grupe - Drums