STILLBIRTH – Annihilation Of Mankind Preorders Live; Album Teaser Streaming

German death grind masters Stillbirth have officially launched preorders for their forthcoming Unique Leader debut Annihilation Of Mankind. The explosive and unrelentingly heavy album, which the band described as "faster, harder, with more brutality and more groove than anything we have done before" will see an August 31st release date and shows the band at their absolute peak. Physical album bundles are available here.

To coincide with the preorder launch Stillbirth have also released a teaser for the album which gives fans a glimpse into the sickening devastation that is Annihilation Of Mankind.

Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

Teaser:

Expect more news from Stillbirth very soon.

Lineup:

Lukas Swiaczny - Vocals

Dominik "Pumpa" Koenig - Bass, Vocals

Dr. Jan Weidemann - Guitar

Martin Grupe - Drums