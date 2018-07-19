STILLBIRTH Launch "Psychological Manipulation" Lyric Video

German death grind masters Stillbirth have have released a lyric video for their song "Psychological Manipulation" off their new album Annihilation of Mankind which will see an August 31st release date on Unique Leader. The explosive and unrelentingly heavy album, which the band described as "faster, harder, with more brutality and more groove than anything we have done before."





Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

Teaser:

Expect more news from Stillbirth very soon.

Lineup:

Lukas Swiaczny - Vocals

Dominik "Pumpa" Koenig - Bass, Vocals

Dr. Jan Weidemann - Guitar

Martin Grupe - Drums