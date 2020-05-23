STILLBIRTH - New Album Revive The Throne Due In August, Artwork And Tracklisting Unveiled

Germany's Stillbirth will release their new beast, Revive The Throne, via Unique Leader Records on August 7th. The album features 11 songs (36 minutes) and is "the heaviest material we have written so far."

"You can expect razor sharp guitar riffs, pounding drums, a superb vocal arrangement and the first Stillbirth recording with two basses for maximum brutality," says the band. "Once again we had the pleasure to record and mix the album at DPK Studios and got a banging master from our good friends over at Demigod Recordings. Our cover-designer Aghy R Purakusuma did an amazing job as well and we think this is the best Stillbirth album in our history. We can't wait to hear the opinions of our fans."

Tracklisting:

"Degraded To Mutilation"

"Revive The Throne"

"Degeneration"

"Mans Tormentor"

"Panem Et Circenses"

"Breed Of Bestiality"

"Eating Flesh Of The Objector"

"Revolt Of The Weak"

"Echoes Of The Trumpets"

"Unleash The Mutation"

"Dethrone The King"

The first single from Revive The Throne will be released June 2nd. For further details, visit Stillbirth on Facebook.