STILLBIRTH Premier "Torn Apart" Music Video

Hagen, Germany-based death grind shredders, Stillbirth, have released a video for "Torn Apart", a track from their new album, Annihilation Of Mankind, out now via Unique Leader.

Says the band: ""What's the best thing to do on a 'day off' on tour? Yes, shooting a music video. That's what we did on the Gutted At Birth South Asia Tour 2018 at the beautiful Seseh Beach/ Bali (Indonesia Brooo!). In case you wonder why it's just 4 of 5 band members in the video, wait until the end of the video..."

The Annihilation Of Mankind album shows Stillbirth at their most sickeningly extreme. Get the release here, and find a full album stream below.

Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

Album stream:

"Highest Of Malice" lyric video:

"Psychological Manipulation" lyric video: