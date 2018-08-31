STILLBIRTH Release Annihilation Of Mankind Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Hagen, Germany based death grind shredders Stillbirth have unleashed their new album Annihilation Of Mankind via Unique Leader. The blistering album shows Stillbirth at their most sickeningly extreme. Get the release here, and find a full album stream below.

Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

Album stream:

"Highest Of Malice" lyric video:

"Psychological Manipulation" lyric video: