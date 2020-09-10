STILLBIRTH Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Eating Flesh Of The Objector"

Germany's Stillbirth have released a drum playthrough video for "Eating Flesh Of The Objector", a track from their new beast, Revive The Throne, out now via Unique Leader Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Degraded To Mutilation"

"Revive The Throne"

"Degeneration"

"Mans Tormentor"

"Panem Et Circenses"

"Breed Of Bestiality"

"Eating Flesh Of The Objector"

"Revolt Of The Weak"

"Echoes Of The Trumpets"

"Unleash The Mutation"

"Dethrone The King"

"Eating Flesh Of The Objector" drum playthrough video:

"Revive The Throne" video:

"Panem Et Circenses" video: