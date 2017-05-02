STILLBIRTH Sign With Unique Leader Records; European Tour Underway

Long-running German death metal legion Stillbirth is the latest addition to Unique Leader Records' expansive family of brutality.



The band will unleash their fifth full-length, Annihilation Of Mankind, through the label later this year. The follow-up to their 2015-issued Global Error full-length (Rising Nemesis Records/Deafground Records) finds vocalist Lukas Swiaczny at his most versatile blasting a monstrous mix of aggressive growls, shouts, bestial gutturals, hellish screams and repulsive Grunts. "It's a perfect mix of brutal, slamming death metal, head-splitting grindcore and mosh pit-inducing grooves," issues the band of their latest offering. "The riffs are heavier than ever.... It's the heaviest output in Stillbirth's history."



Additional info on Annihilation Of Mankind to be unveiled in the coming months. In the meantime, check out the band's official video for "Chainsaw Throatcut" from their Global Error release.

Stillbirth is currently scouring Europe on the Psychosadistic Design tour alongside Vulvodynia and Obsolete Incarnation. In August the band will punish the masses on the Brutal Grooves 'N' Grinding Moves tour with Gutslit, Splattered, and Carnivore Diprosopus. Stay tuned for dates.

Dates with Vulvodynia, Obsolete Incarnation:

May

5 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus

6 – Geleen, Netherlands – Café De Meister

7 – Peer, Belgium – The Other Side

8 – Paris, France – Candy Shop

10 – Milano, Italy – Barrio’s Café

11 – Lyon, France – La Marquise

12 – Zug, Switzerland – Monthly Assault at Industrie 45

13 – Ahrensburg, Germany – Holsteiner Deathfest at Juki 42