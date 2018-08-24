STILLBIRTH Unveil "Highest Of Malice" Lyric Video

Hagen, Germany based death grind shredders Stillbirth have unleashed a new lyric video for their song "Highest Of Malice" off of their new album Annihilation Of Mankind which will be released next Friday, August 31st on Unique Leader. The blistering album shows Stillbirth at their most sickeningly extreme.

Annihilation Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Fictional Entertainment"

"Enemy Of The Enemy"

"Hypnotized By Lies"

"Psychological Manipulation"

"Firststrike"

"Highest Of Malice"

"Torturized"

"Plague Of Warfare"

"Torn Apart"

"Nuclear Stench"

"The Sky Turns Black"

"Annihilation Of Mankind"

"Psychological Manipulation" lyric video: