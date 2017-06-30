STILLBORN Signs To Black Lodge Records For First Album In 25 Years; “Lorelei” Single Streaming

Gothic metal was stillborn in the late ‘80s. But some 28 years ago a band left unforgettable trails in the Swedish underground scene with a unique take on the doom genre. Stillborn combined a gloomy and darkened sound with the aesthetics of gothic rock, almost as straight out of an old horror movie.

Now the members have reunited and recorded a new album in the same spirit as their legendary debut Necrospirituals. Ten songs were written for the album, aptly titled Nocturnals and it was recorded and mixed at Studio Juicy Halftone in Copenhagen by Henrik Stendahl.

With a refined sound, Stillborn will please their old fans that have been yearning for a new album as well as get new ones. In essence, this is Stillborn as we know them; sinister, eerie and with a subtile morbid twist.

The new offering is scheduled to be released on Black Lodge/Sound Pollution this fall and is preceded with the single "Lorelei", out today.

The band also aims to conduct a tour in connection with the release.

Quote from the band:

“We thought this spark had burnt out but once again, the sun explodes. A new dawn is rising.”

(Photo by: Rickard Dahlen)