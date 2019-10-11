STITCHED UP HEART Release New Track “Crooked Halo”

Hard-rockers Stitched Up Heart have released their new song "Crooked Halo" today with RED MUSIC. "Crooked Halo" is off the band's forthcoming full-length sophomore album Darkness out spring 2020.

"'Crooked Halo' is about not being perfect. Even if we strive to behave, we don't always do the right thing. It's admitting we are not all good all the time," states Stitched Up Heart frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner.

Stitched Up Heart recently announced their North American tour with Steel Panther. Just before Stitched Up Heart hits the road with Steel Panther, the band will embark on a handful of headline dates. Catch the band on tour starting November 12th in Salt Lake City and wrapping on December 15th in Kansas City.

Darkness features previously released tracks such as "Lost" feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, "Darkness", "Warrior" and "Problems". The upcoming full-length album was produced by From First To Last singer/guitarist, Matt Good (producer of Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead).

Darkness is the follow up album to the Stitched Up Heart's debut album Never Alone, which charted at #7 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, #14 on Billboard Independent Albums chart, #23 on Billboard Top Albums chart and at #4 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The album features the hit track, "Monster, which peaked at #25 on Billboard's Active Rock chart and #27 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart.

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)