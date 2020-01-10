STITCHED UP HEART Release "Warrior" Music Video

Stitched Up Heart have released their new music video for "Warrior", which can be seen below. "Warrior" is off the band's forthcoming full-length album, Darkness, out March 13. Pre-order the album here.

Darkness features previously released tracks such as "Lost" feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, "Darkness", "Warrior", "Problems", "Crooked Halo", "Dead Roses", "This Skin", and their most recent release, "Bones". The upcoming full-length album was produced by From First To Last singer/guitarist, Matt Good (producer of Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead).

Tracklisting:

"Lost"

"This Skin"

"Problems"

"Warrior"

"Straitjacket"

"Dirty Secrets"

"Darkness"

"Bones"

"Dead Roses"

"Crooked Halo"

"My Demon"

"Warrior" video:





"Crooked Halo":