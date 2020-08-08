Stockholm's LIK Participate In Get To Know The Band Video

Lik vocalist / guitarist Tomas Åkvik and drummer Chris Barkensjö have filmed a Get To Know The Band video for Metal Blade Records. In the clip,which can be viewed below, the pair answer questions such as, how do you write songs? Why do you record your albums live? What would be the tour of your dreams?

On September 25th, Stockholm's Lik will unleash their third full-length, Misanthropic Breed, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of Misanthropic Breed, the video for the first single, "Decay" (directed by Mathias Blom), can be viewed below.

Sweden has long been held in high regard as one of the hotbeds of global death metal. With Misanthropic Breed - produced, mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory (Obey Mastering) - Lik only add fuel to this fire. "The title of the record is Misanthropic Breed, because it describes the world today and the generations that are emerging," states vocalist / guitarist Tomas Åkvik. "In a way, it's more applicable than ever with the quote 'It's every man for himself' being so suitable, and it's also a 'hidden' homage to both Dismember and Entombed."

Far darker in tone and with fewer jokes than included on their previous releases, when it came to lyrical subject matter, the band were influenced partially by movies and books, but most of their inspiration came from looking back at their own catalogue. "The songs are inspired by older Lik songs, and where we could take a new direction from that. Of course there are other bands that we love involved as well, but for example, 'Female Fatal To The Flesh' is an evolved take on 'The Deranged' from Carnage mixed with 'Skin Necrosis' from Mass Funeral Evocation, while 'The Weird' is an even more brutal 'Ghoul' from the same record. Then there's 'Corrosive Survival', which was inspired by the disaster of Chernobyl, and 'Morbid Fascination' is like a Metallica / Entombed / Dismember track which turned out really cool. I think the main inspiration is still drawn from old school death metal, which we think is how death metal should be played."

Misanthropic Breed cover art (by Mark Riddick) and tracklisting:

"The Weird"

"Decay"

"Funeral Anthem"

"Corrosive Survival"

"Female Fatal To The Flesh"

"Misanthropic Breed"

"Flesh Frenzy"

"Morbid Fascination"

"Wolves"

"Faces Of Death"

"Becoming"

