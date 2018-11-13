STONE HORSES Featuring Former CHARM CITY DEVILS Members Release "End Of The World" Music Video

Stone Horses, the new band from ex-Charm City Devils singer John Allen and drummer Jason Heiser, released a new single, “End Of The World”, back in July on all digital platforms via Broken World Records/Digitally Sound/Kobalt. Now they’re releasing the official video (story/concept by John Allen, directed by Zach Ruszala and Mutty Gates).

Says John Allen: “The video is a concept regarding my own thoughts of suicide and my own personal struggles with depression. Maybe it’s a public service announcement, maybe it’s a statement, maybe it’s a cry for help. Recently I have sought my biological parents and I found out that my uncle killed himself with a firearm. It’s horrific. I wish I could have known him. The ending, hopefully, leaves the viewer with a glimmer of hope. I know it made me get quite emotional. It was something Zach Ruszala did that I didn’t expect. There’s always a reason to move forward, to keep soldiering on.”

Stone Horses is a rock band from the mid-Atlantic region of the US. With members living in Baltimore, DC suburbs and Philadelphia, Stone Horses is a band of old souls.

20 year old guitarist Teddy Merrill knows his rock origins and history. From Bluesmen Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters to Hendrix, Page and Slash T.M. sites them all as influences.

Singer John Allen draws on everything from the early blues pioneers to Steve Marriott and Chris Cornell. "We just want to make music that is timeless" states the singer. “Writing songs about the human condition is what I like to do - love, hate, struggle and triumph are themes I want to convey."

Along Teddy and John, the band is rounded out by rhythm section consisting of an old friend Jason Heiser on drums and an Australian bassist by way of Texas (now living in Philly), Rick Reynolds.

The band has already shared stages with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, and Glorious Sons. The band gives nods to heavy blues but at the same time is looking to take rock music into the future.

(Photo - Rock N Roll Socialite)