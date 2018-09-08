STONE SOUR - Acoustic Version Of "The Witness Trees" From Hydrograd Deluxe Edition Streaming

Internationally acclaimed rock band Stone Sour has posted an acoustic version of "The Witness Trees", which is featured on the band’s recently released Hydrograd Deluxe Edition. Check it out below.

Available now at all DSPs and www.stonesour.com, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Stone Sour’s acclaimed 2017 LP, Hydrograd.

The deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One,” a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, as well 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3,” as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen.

Stone Sour are currently on a massive US tour supporting Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on his No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek is set to run through October 13th where it will wrap-up with a performance at Las Vegas, Nevada’s MGM Grand. For complete details and ticket availability, head here.