STONE SOUR Announce Hydrograd Deluxe Edition; Features Unreleased B-Sides, Covers, Alternate Versions; New Song "Burn One Turn One" Streaming

Internationally acclaimed rock band Stone Sour has unveiled details of a deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.

Available for pre-order today along with a new exclusive t-shirt at stonesour.com, the deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.

Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3”, as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st.

Currently on a headline European tour, Stone Sour will return to the states this August joining Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com/tour.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Hydrograd"

"Song #3"

"Fabuless"

"The Witness Trees"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Thank God It’s Over"

"St. Marie"

"Mercy"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Friday Knights"

"Somebody Stole My Eyes"

"When The Fever Broke"

Disc 2:

"Burn One Turn One"

"Bootleg Ginger"

"Live Like You’re On Fire"

"Subversive"

"Unchained"

"Bombtrack"

"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)

"Song # 3" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Acoustic)

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)

"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)

"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)

"Burn One Turn One" lyric video: