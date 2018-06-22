STONE SOUR Announce Hydrograd Deluxe Edition; Features Unreleased B-Sides, Covers, Alternate Versions; New Song "Burn One Turn One" Streaming
June 22, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Internationally acclaimed rock band Stone Sour has unveiled details of a deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.
Available for pre-order today along with a new exclusive t-shirt at stonesour.com, the deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.
Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3”, as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st.
Currently on a headline European tour, Stone Sour will return to the states this August joining Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com/tour.
Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1:
"YSIF"
"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"
"Knievel Has Landed"
"Hydrograd"
"Song #3"
"Fabuless"
"The Witness Trees"
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"
"Thank God It’s Over"
"St. Marie"
"Mercy"
"Whiplash Pants"
"Friday Knights"
"Somebody Stole My Eyes"
"When The Fever Broke"
Disc 2:
"Burn One Turn One"
"Bootleg Ginger"
"Live Like You’re On Fire"
"Subversive"
"Unchained"
"Bombtrack"
"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)
"Song # 3" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Acoustic)
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)
"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)
"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)
"Burn One Turn One" lyric video: