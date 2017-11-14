STONE SOUR Announce New North American Tour Dates; Shows Confirmed With HALESTORM, RED SUN RISING, THE DEAD DEADS
November 14, 2017, an hour ago
Stone Sour has announced new North American tour dates for early 2018. The new dates include a co-headline tour with Halestorm and special guests The Dead Deads set to commence on January 27th in Abbotsford, British Columbia, followed by a string of headline shows with support from Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads which get underway February 16th in Grand Rapids, MI (see attached itinerary).
Tickets for all dates go on sale November 17th. Stone Sour are currently traversing Europe on the Hydrograd World Tour, which kicked off earlier this month with support from The Pretty Reckless. For complete details and ticket availability, visit stonesour.com.
Tour dates:
November (with The Pretty Reckless)
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Gray Hall (Sold Out)
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet (Sold Out)
17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene (Sold Out)
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle (Sold Out)
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle (Sold Out)
22 - Brussels, Belgium - AB (Sold Out)
23 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Klokgebouw
24 - Paris, France - Bataclan (Sold Out)
26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Luxepo (Sold Out)
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle (Sold Out)
29 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena
30 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
December (with The Pretty Reckless)
1 - Brighton, UK - Centre
4 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy (Sold Out)
5 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
6 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium (Sold Out)
11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer (Sold Out)
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
January
21-25 - Port Canaveral, FL - ShipRocked
January (with Halestorm and The Dead Deads)
27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
29 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
February (with Halestorm and The Dead Deads)
1 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
2 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
4 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)
5 - Winnipeg, SK - Burton Cummings Theatre
7 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center
11 - Rochester, NY - Armory
February (with Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads)
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Ballroom
April
28 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
June
1-3 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring
1-3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park
14-17 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock