STONE SOUR Announce Three UK Dates For June 2018

After blazing a trail across UK venues this month, Stone Sour announce they'll be returning for three additional UK dates in 2018. These will be the band's only UK dates next year.

Frontman Corey Taylor: "We’re excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour’s only UK dates in 2018 and we’re happy to include two cities we didn’t play in December. Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a fucking good time with us!"

Dates:

June

17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

18 - London, UK - Roundhouse

19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Tickets go on pre-sale from 10 AM today, Wednesday December 6th, and on general sale from 10 AM on Friday, December 8th. Pick up your tickets from all usual agents and online at here.