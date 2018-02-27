STONE SOUR Announces Spring US Headlining Tour

Stone Sour has announced a spring headlining tour with The Bronx, Palaye Royale and '68 on select dates. Ticket links and more info at stonesour.com/tour/.

Stone Sour US tour dates:

April

28 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

29 - Fort Myers, FL - Fort Rock

May

1 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre (with Palaye Royale, '68)

2 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

4 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater (with Palaye Royale, '68)

8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium (with Palaye Royale, '68)

9 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen (with The Bronx, '68)

11 - Little Rock, AR - The Metroplex (with Palaye Royale, '68)

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom (with Palaye Royale, '68)

15 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater (with The Bronx, '68)

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre (with The Bronx, '68)

18 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range