STONE SOUR - Come What(ever) May With Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition Bonus Material Streaming

Roadrunner recording group Stone Sour celebrated the 10th anniversary of their classic second album, Come What(ever) May, with an extraordinary new Deluxe Edition. Come What(ever) May: Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition released on December 16th via digital download, streaming services, and 2 LP black and gold mixed vinyl – the RIAA gold certified, Grammy Award-nominated collection’s first ever vinyl release.

Come What(ever) May: Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition has been remastered and appended by an array of bonus material (see tracklisting below). The album is now joined by an array of rare tracks, B-sides, and more, including never-before-heard versions of “Through Glass”, “Zzyzx Rd.”, and “Cardiff”, as well as an electrifying acoustic cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses”.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side A

"30/30-150"

"Come What(ever) May"

"Hell & Consequences"

"Sillyworld"

"Made Of Scars"

"Reborn"

Side B

"Your God"

"Through Glass"

"Socio"

"1st Person"

"Cardiff"

"Zzyzx Rd."

LP 2

Side A

"Though Glass" (Live Acoustic) *

"Wicked Game" (Live Acoustic) *

"Wild Horses" (Live Acoustic) *

"Cardiff" (Acoustic) *

"Zzyxx Rd." (Acoustic) *

Side B

"Suffer"

"Fruitcake"

"Freeze Dry Seal"

"The Day I Let Go"

"The Frozen"

* Previously unreleased

Stone Sour unleashed their eponymous debut album in 2002 and was immediately confirmed as one of the most popular and significant hard rock outfits of the 21st century. Stone Sour earned RIAA gold certification while singles “Get Inside” and “Inhale” each received Grammy Award nominations for “Best Metal Performance.”

Come What(ever) May followed in 2006 and proved an even greater accomplishment with a top 5 debut on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 and a #1 entry onto Billboard’s Rock Albums chart. The acclaimed album spawned still another Grammy-nominated single in “30/30-150” on its own way to RIAA gold certification.

Stone Sour’s best selling album to date, Come What(ever) May unleashed a series of rock radio classics, including “Sillyworld”, “Made Of Scars”, the #1 hit, “Through Glass”, which spent seven weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks, while also reaching #2 on Alternative Songs and the top 40 on the overall Hot 100. The song’s companion video was also a favorite, now with over 44 million individual views at YouTube alone.

Stone Sour’s most recent all-original releases, the monumental House Of Gold & Bones – Part 1 and House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2, both made top 10 debuts on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon their 2012 and 2013 arrivals – the band’s third and fourth consecutive top 10 chart entries. The two-part concept album yielded a string of multi-format rock radio hits, including the top 5 favorites “Absolute Zero”, “Do Me A Favor”, and “Tired”, the latter of which ascended to #1 at Mainstream Rock outlets nationwide.

2015 saw the arrival of Straight Outta Burbank, an unprecedented EP in which Stone Sour take on five immortal songs originally performed by such iconic artists as Bad Brains, Iron Maiden, The Rolling Stones, Mötley Crüe, and Slayer. Highlighted by a stunning rendition of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” featuring distinctive guest vocals from Lzzy Hale of Atlantic recording group Halestorm, Straight Outta Burbank is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Known far and wide as a truly incendiary live act, Stone Sour has built an international fan following through countless headline tours, multi-artist caravans, and performances at such famed festivals as Rock In Rio and the UK’s Download Festival.

Stone Sour is: Corey Taylor (vocals), Josh Rand (guitar), Roy Mayorga (drums), Johny Chow (bass), and Christian Martucci (guitar).