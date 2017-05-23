STONE SOUR Debut “Song #3” Music Video; New Dates Announced For Hydrograd World Tour

Stone Sour has released a video for “Song #3”, a track from their new album, Hydrograd, out on June 30th. The video, which was directed by Ryan Valdez, is available for streaming below.

Recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA with producer Jay Ruston, Hydrograd features the lead tracks “Fabuless” and “Song #3” which are available now available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com, with all pre-orders accompanied by instant grat downloads of “Fabuless” and “Song #3”. Exclusive pre-order merch bundles are also available at StoneSour.com.

Tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Song #3” video:

“Fabuless” video:

Stone Sour has also announced new headline dates for an international leg of their Hydrograd World Tour, which will kick off November 10th with a performance at Moscow, Russia’s Stadium. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com.

Tour dates:

May

26 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds *

28 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion*

June (with Korn)

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

21 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

26 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre

30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

July (with Korn)

1 - Las Vegas, NV - T Mobile Arena

14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

15 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA*

16 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air*

19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Fest*

23 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

30 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August (with Korn)

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

2 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August

7 - Jackson, MI - Jackson County Fairgrounds*

23 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

25 - Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall

26 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

30 - Brisbane Australia - Eatons Hill Hotel

September

22 - Greenwood Village, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival*

November

10 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Gray Hall

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

23 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Klokgebouw

24 - Paris, France - Bataclan

26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Luxepo

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

29 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Barclaycard Arena

30 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena

December

1 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Centre

4 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy

5 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Cardiff International Arena

8 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SSE Hydro

10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

* - Festival date