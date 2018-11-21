STONE SOUR - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Available
November 21, 2018, an hour ago
Stone Sour performed at Adrenaline Stadium in Moscow, Russia on November 16th. Fan-filmed video of the full show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Taipei Person / Allah Tea"
"Do Me a Favor"
"Whiplash Pants"
"Absolute Zero"
"Knievel Has Landed"
"Bother"
"Tired"
"This Song is Dumb & so I Am I"
"30/30-150"
"Get Inside"
"Reborn"
"Song #3"
"Through Glass"
"Made of Scars"
"Fabuless"
Stone Sour recently posted the song "Live Like You're On Fire", taken from the deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.
The deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.
Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1:
"YSIF"
"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"
"Knievel Has Landed"
"Hydrograd"
"Song #3"
"Fabuless"
"The Witness Trees"
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"
"Thank God It’s Over"
"St. Marie"
"Mercy"
"Whiplash Pants"
"Friday Knights"
"Somebody Stole My Eyes"
"When The Fever Broke"
Disc 2:
"Burn One Turn One"
"Bootleg Ginger"
"Live Like You’re On Fire"
"Subversive"
"Unchained"
"Bombtrack"
"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)
"Song # 3" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Acoustic)
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)
"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)
"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)