STONE SOUR - Find Out What Drives COREY TAYLOR In New Danny Wimmer Presents Video

July 11, 2017, 41 minutes ago

news hard rock stone sour corey taylor

In advance of this weekend’s Chicago Open Air festival, producers Danny Wimmer Presents have released an exclusive Driven video interview with Corey Taylor of Stone Sour, talking about what drives him. Watch below.

You can see Stone Sour at the following Danny Wimmer Presents festivals:

Chicago Open Air - Sunday, July 16th
Louder Than Life - Sunday, October 1st
Monster Energy Houston Open Air - Sunday, October 15th
Monster Energy Aftershock - Saturday, October 21st

