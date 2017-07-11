STONE SOUR - Find Out What Drives COREY TAYLOR In New Danny Wimmer Presents Video

In advance of this weekend’s Chicago Open Air festival, producers Danny Wimmer Presents have released an exclusive Driven video interview with Corey Taylor of Stone Sour, talking about what drives him. Watch below.

You can see Stone Sour at the following Danny Wimmer Presents festivals:

Chicago Open Air - Sunday, July 16th

Louder Than Life - Sunday, October 1st

Monster Energy Houston Open Air - Sunday, October 15th

Monster Energy Aftershock - Saturday, October 21st