STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR On Performing "Song #3" With Son Live On Stage In July 2017 - "I'd Never Felt That Kind Of Pride In My Life"

Back in July 2017, Stone Sour performed at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and during the show frontman Corey Taylor invited his son Griffin to take over lead vocals for "Song #3". Taylor recently guested on Wisconsin radio station 102.9 The Hog and spoke about the experience.

"He's a natural. He'd never done anything like that before. We didn't even practice on stage with him. He and I went through it acoustically backstage. He was 14 at the time. At 14, not only could he lean back on the adrenaline and fall in the pocket, but note-wise he was so dialed in on it, and then had the presence of mind to be running around stage, going for it, and then at the end, he jumps up on my check-me-out box and takes a selfie with the audience. I would have never in a million years thought to do that. I'd never felt that kind of pride in my life, man. I was, like, 'Oh, you've got the Taylor curse now, dude. You're screwed.'"

Taylor has released his Live In London acoustic set, shot in May 2016 at London's KOKO, as a 'free to watch' feature over on his website. Head over to thecoreytaylor.com to see it (sign-up required).

Corey tells us, "London is a city that holds a special place in my heart and I'm so happy this night was captured for you all to see. It was certainly a show I will always remember."

To get a taster, watch the acoustic rendition of Stone Sour's "Tired" below, also featuring Corey's Stone Sour sidekick, Christian Martucci on guitar. You can also watch a trailer for the full set below.

Live In London set list:

"I'll Be Your Lover, Too" (Van Morrison)

"Bother" (Stone Sour)

"Friend Of The Devil" (Grateful Dead)

"Snuff" (Slipknot)

"Taciturn" (Stone Sour)

"Zzyzx Rd." (Stone Sour)

"Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

"Dying" (Stone Sour)

"Hard Luck Woman" (KISS)

"The Travelers, Pt. 1" (Stone Sour)

"Tired" (Stone Sour)

"The One I Love" (R.E.M.)

"Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" (Buzzcocks)

"30/30-150" (Stone Sour)

"Lovesong" (The Cure)

"Farm Song" (Life Sex & Death)

"Name" (Goo Goo Dolls)

"Folsom Prison Blues" (Johnny Cash) / "Mystery Train" (Elvis Presley) / "American Nightmare" (Misfits)

Encore:

"The Conflagration" (Stone Sour)

"Through Glass" (Stone Sour)

"Take It Easy" (Eagles)

"Spit It Out" (Slipknot)

"Tired":

Trailer: