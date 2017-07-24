STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Performs Acoustically At Boston’s WAAF Studios, Covers TOM PETTY’s “You Got Lucky”; Video

Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor (Slipknot) performed an acoustic version of his band’s single, “Song #3”, as well as a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky”, during a visit to WAAF studio in Boston, Massachusetts on July 20th. Check out video below:

Da Capo Press has set August 8th as the release date for Corey Taylor’s new book, America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside The Greatest Country In The World.

To coincide with the release, Taylor has confirmed a series of book signings; details are as listed:

August

8 - Bookends - Ridgewood, NJ

9 - Barnes & Noble Union Square - New York, NY

10 - Book Revue - Huntington, NY

12 - Book Soup - West Hollywood, CA

An official book description states: The always-outspoken hard rock vocalist Corey Taylor begins America 51 with a reflection on what his itinerant youth and frequent worldwide travels with his multiplatinum bands Slipknot and Stone Sour have taught him about what it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world. He examines the way America sees itself, specifically with regard to the propaganda surrounding America's origins (like a heavy-metal Howard Zinn), while also celebrating the quirks and behavior that make a true-blue American.

Balancing humor, outrage, and disbelief, Taylor examines the rotting core of America, evaluating everything from politics and race relations to family and "man buns." By continuing the wave of moral outrage begun in You're Making Me Hate You, Taylor skewers contemporary America in his own signature style.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Stone Sour have announced a fall US tour with support from Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs. Also set to appear on select dates is Man With A Mission and Beartooth.

Tour dates:

September

23 - Englewood, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival

24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

27 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom

October

1 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

4 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center (with Man With A Mission)

11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (with Man With A Mission)

13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

15 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air

18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (with Beartooth, no Steel Panther)

19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Steel Panther)

21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock