STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Performs “Song #3” Acoustically; Video

In the new video below from The Rock Reel, Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor (Slipknot) performs “Song # 3” from the upcoming Hydrograd album in a Warner Acoustic session.

This Friday, June 30th, Stone Sour will release Hydrograd via Roadrunner. The band recently released a live video for the album track "Mercy", filmed at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, CA, where they recorded the new album with producer Jay Ruston.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com, with all pre-orders accompanied by instant grat downloads of “Fabuless,” “Song #3” and “Taipei Person/Allah Tea” (see tracklisting / album art below). Exclusive pre-order merch bundles are also available at StoneSour.com.

Hydrograd tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”:

“Song #3” video:

“Fabuless” video:

Stone Sour will celebrate Hydrograd with an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn. The Serenity Of Summer Tour launched on June 16th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre and travels through early August. Presented by Live Nation, support throughout the eclectic tour comes from Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded. Furthermore, Stone Sour has several festival appearances slated for this summer including Rock Fest (7/14), Rock USA (7/15), Chicago Open Air (7/16) and more. This fall Stone Sour will head overseas for an international leg of their Hydrograd World Tour which will kick off November 10th with a performance at Moscow, Russia’s Stadium. For complete details and ticket availability, visit StoneSour.com.