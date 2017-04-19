STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Shares Photos From “Fabuless” Video Shoot
Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the Los Angeles set of the video shoot for the band’s new single, “Fabuless”. The single is expected to be released in late April, and will be included on Stone Sour’s upcoming Hydrograd album, due in June via Roadrunner.
*9 Single Digits! And a snap from onstage during the filming of the 'Fabuless' video yesterday! Thanks to all the fans who were a part of it!! #eyehaycha #stonesour #hydrograd #fabuless
Taylor recently spoke with Kilpop.com about Hydrograd. Check out the interview below.
Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga recently posted a photo on his official Instagram page, signalling the end of the recording sessions for Hydrograd. It was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.
Stay tuned for more details, to be revealed soon.