STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Shares Photos From “Fabuless” Video Shoot

April 19, 2017, an hour ago

Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the Los Angeles set of the video shoot for the band’s new single, “Fabuless”. The single is expected to be released in late April, and will be included on Stone Sour’s upcoming Hydrograd album, due in June via Roadrunner.

 

Taylor recently spoke with Kilpop.com about Hydrograd. Check out the interview below.
Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga recently posted a photo on his official Instagram page, signalling the end of the recording sessions for Hydrograd. It was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.


