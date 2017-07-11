STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND - “Everybody Dreams, When They Pick Up An Instrument, To Be Able To Do It Professionally”; Video

In the new video below from Hughes & Kettner, guitarist Josh Rand tells us how he got started with Corey Taylor in Stone Sour, how his career took off in a very unusual way, and how his quest for amazing guitar tone led him straight to the Hughes & Kettner TriAmp Mark 3.

Hydrograd, the new album from Stone Sour, rocketed onto the charts this week, debuting at #1 on three Billboard charts: Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums. Hydrograd also debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 debut on that chart.

Furthermore, Hydrograd debuted at #5 in the UK (the band's highest debut ever in that country), #2 in Australia (highest debut ever), and was Top 5 in Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Stone Sour are currently on an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn deemed, The Serenity of Summer Tour, which is set to continue through early August. To view Stone Sour's complete tour schedule, visit this location.