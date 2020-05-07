STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND Looks Back On Come What(ever) May - "That Was Our Coming Out Party, Stepping Out Of The Shadows Of SLIPKNOT"

Guesting on Behind The Vinyl, Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand discusses the band's second album, Come What(ever) May, released in 2006. He also revealed that he is working on a side project during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Come What(ever) May

Rand: "That was our coming out party. It was a special time in the band making the record, but what would follow as far as the success of 'Through Glass' and really stepping out of the shadows of Slipknot. It really started with that record; it was a massive record for us. The first record felt right at the time, and it was exciting, but we were green and we kinda went in and made this crazy record ourselves in a month."

Stone Sour recently released a demo version of "Made Of Scars", which is available for streaming below.

Josh Rand: "'Made Of Scars' was written in 1996 but didn’t get recorded for the 1st time until summer of 2000. For whatever reason, it did not make the self titled record but would make it on the Come What(ever) May record."