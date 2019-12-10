STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND Talks New Album - "I Was Extremely Hands On With Everything" (Audio)

Andy Hall recently caught up with Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand, who opened up about his battle with xanax addiction and alcoholism, as well as discussing the band's new album, Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno.

On the making of Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno

Rand: "I actually had the vision for it about a year ago. Normally in the downtime in Stone Sour when Corey (Taylor) is with Slipknot we try to figure out what to do, and this time it just made sense to do the live record because we hadn't done one. Which is kind of crazy come ing up on 20 years of doing this. I'm a collector so I really wanted to load this package up with as much stuff as possible, and makin it reasonably priced. I was extremely hands on with everything. I got everybody on a day off to sign 2,500 setlists (laughs) which was about four-and-a-half hours; we really signed all those. I'm proud of how the packaging came out. It's something for our diehard fans."

Stone Sour have released the official live video for track "Whiplash Pants" taken from the upcoming live album, which will be released on December 13 via Cooking Vinyl. Find the new track on your streaming platform of choice and watch the video below:

Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno is Stone Sour's first official live album, and features 16 of the band’s most loved tracks, including "Absolute Zero", "Through Glass" and "Song 3", recorded live on October 5, 2018. The album will be available on CD, digitally, and as a numbered 180 gram double vinyl package, limited to just 2,500 copies, which also includes a poster, backstage pass, guitar pick, autographed setlist, and a download card. You can pre-order the album at stonesour.lnk.to/LiveInReno, and eustore.stonesour.com/.

Speaking on the band's first official live release, guitarist Josh Rand says, "It’s with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release. This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018. We’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It’s not perfect but neither are we. As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it."

Tracklisting

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person" / "Allah Tea"

"Do Me A Favor"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Absolute Zero"

"Bother"

"Tired"

"Rose Red Violent Blue"

"30/30-150"

"Get Inside"

"Reborn"

"Song #3"

"Through Glass"

"Made of Scars"

"Fabuless"

"Absolute Zero":

Stone Sour is:

Corey Taylor (vocals)

Josh Rand (guitar)

Roy Mayorga (drums)

Johny Chow (bass)

Christian Martucci (guitar)