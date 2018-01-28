STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND To Sit Out Upcoming North American Tour - "He Will Be Back As Soon As Possible"

Stone Sour has posted a brief update on Facebook stating "Unfortunately, Josh Rand has checked into a treatment center and will not be joining Stone Sour for the Canada/US tour. Though he will be back as soon as possible, we ask you all to keep him in your thoughts. Until then, the rest of Stone Sour will see you all on tour in Jan/Feb. Thank you."

No word yet as to who will step in for Rand while he is away. Stay tuned for updates.

Stone Sour's complete tour schedule is available here.

Hughes & Kettner hung out with Rand at the band's recent sold out show in Luxembourg. During the interview below they discuss Rand's life in Stone Sour, recording the Hydrograd album, his Hughes & Kettner TriAmp and Ibanez rig, songwriting, and more.

Stone Sour has released this 360° performance video of "Taipei Person/Allah Tea", filmed live at The Troubadour in Hollywood, CA. The track is featured on the band's Hydrograd album (Roadrunner).