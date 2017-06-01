STONE SOUR - New Album "Hydrograd Is Almost Like A Rock Playlist, Put Your Favourites Together And Let It Flow"
June 1, 2017, an hour ago
Celebrating the June 30th release of Stone Sour's sixth studio album Hydrograd, Corey Taylor and Josh Rand were recently interviewed by the UK division of Ticketmaster. In the video below, the pair discuss their new music, as well as life on the road.
Recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA with producer Jay Ruston, Hydrograd features the lead tracks “Fabuless” and “Song #3” which are available now available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
Hydrograd is available for pre-order at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com, with all pre-orders accompanied by instant grat downloads of “Fabuless” and “Song #3”. Exclusive pre-order merch bundles are also available at StoneSour.com.
Tracklisting:
“YSIF”
“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”
“Knievel Has Landed”
“Hydrograd”
“Song #3”
“Fabuless”
“The Witness Trees”
“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”
“Thank God It's Over”
“St. Marie”
“Mercy”
“Whiplash Pants”
“Friday Knights”
“Somebody Stole My Eyes”
“When The Fever Broke”
“Song #3” video:
“Fabuless” video:
Stone Sour has also announced new headline dates for an international leg of their Hydrograd World Tour, which will kick off November 10th with a performance at Moscow, Russia’s Stadium. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com.
Tour dates:
June (with Korn)
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
18 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
20 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
21 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
26 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre
30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
July (with Korn)
1 - Las Vegas, NV - T Mobile Arena
14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*
15 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA*
16 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air*
19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Fest*
23 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
30 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August (with Korn)
1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
2 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
August
7 - Jackson, MI - Jackson County Fairgrounds*
23 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
25 - Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall
26 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
30 - Brisbane Australia - Eatons Hill Hotel
September
22 - Greenwood Village, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival*
November
10 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Gray Hall
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
23 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Klokgebouw
24 - Paris, France - Bataclan
26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Luxepo
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
29 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Barclaycard Arena
30 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena
December
1 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Centre
4 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy
5 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Cardiff International Arena
8 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SSE Hydro
10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
* - Festival date