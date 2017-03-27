STONE SOUR - New Music Coming In April

Stone Sour will give fans a taste of their upcoming Hydrograd album next month, according to a social media post from frontman Corey Taylor. The band’s follow-up to their House Of Gold & Bones album will be released in June.



Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga recently posted a photo on his official Instagram page, signalling the end of the recording sessions for Hydrograd. It was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.

Well that's a wrap! What an amazing 2months at @sphere_studios with these awesome people. Much love to you all.🤘🏻😘🤘🏻#stonesour #studiolife A post shared by Roy Mayorga (@roymayorgaofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:57pm PST



Stay tuned for more details, to be revealed soon.