STONE SOUR Premier "St. Marie" Music Video

Stone Sour has shared an official video for “St. Marie”, which is taken from their current album Hydrograd. Directed by Mark Klasfeld, the video can be seen below. Furthermore, Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor spoke with Billboard for an exclusive interview about “St. Marie” and the concept behind the video.

Stone Sour will hit the road this spring for a US headline run featuring support from The Bronx, Palaye Royale and 68 on select dates. The trek will also include festival stops at Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion and Lunatic Luau before wrapping up at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range.

Later this fall, Stone Sour will join Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run, which will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, visit here.