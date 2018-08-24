STONE SOUR Premiers "Knievel Has Landed" Music Video
August 24, 2018, an hour ago
The deluxe edition of Stone Sour's 2017 album Hydrograd arrives in one week. Check out a video for "Knievel Has Landed", featuring footage from the road, below.
The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.
Available for pre-order now along with a new exclusive t-shirt at stonesour.com, the deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available at all digital service providers.
Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3”, as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st.
Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1:
"YSIF"
"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"
"Knievel Has Landed"
"Hydrograd"
"Song #3"
"Fabuless"
"The Witness Trees"
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"
"Thank God It’s Over"
"St. Marie"
"Mercy"
"Whiplash Pants"
"Friday Knights"
"Somebody Stole My Eyes"
"When The Fever Broke"
Disc 2:
"Burn One Turn One"
"Bootleg Ginger"
"Live Like You’re On Fire"
"Subversive"
"Unchained"
"Bombtrack"
"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)
"Song # 3" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Acoustic)
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)
"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)
"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)
"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)
"Knievel Has Landed" video:
"Burn One Turn One" lyric video:
Stone Sour will return to the states this month joining Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com/tour.
Stone Sour's tour dates supporting Ozzy Osbourne are as follows:
August
30 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
September
1 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Amphitheatre
10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
October
2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena