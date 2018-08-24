STONE SOUR Premiers "Knievel Has Landed" Music Video

The deluxe edition of Stone Sour's 2017 album Hydrograd arrives in one week. Check out a video for "Knievel Has Landed", featuring footage from the road, below.

The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.

Available for pre-order now along with a new exclusive t-shirt at stonesour.com, the deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available at all digital service providers.

Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3”, as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Hydrograd"

"Song #3"

"Fabuless"

"The Witness Trees"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Thank God It’s Over"

"St. Marie"

"Mercy"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Friday Knights"

"Somebody Stole My Eyes"

"When The Fever Broke"

Disc 2:

"Burn One Turn One"

"Bootleg Ginger"

"Live Like You’re On Fire"

"Subversive"

"Unchained"

"Bombtrack"

"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)

"Song # 3" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Acoustic)

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)

"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)

"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)

"Knievel Has Landed" video:

"Burn One Turn One" lyric video:

Stone Sour will return to the states this month joining Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com/tour.

Stone Sour's tour dates supporting Ozzy Osbourne are as follows:

August

30 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

September

1 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena