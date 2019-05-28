STONE SOUR - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Resurrection Fest 2018 Performance Streaming

Stone Sour, featuring Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, performed at Resurrection Fest 2018 on July 12th, 2018. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Whiplash Pants"

"Absolute Zero"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Say You'll Haunt Me"

"30/30-150"

"Bother"

"Tired"

"Cold Reader"

"Get Inside"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Made of Scars"

"Song #3"

"Through Glass"

"RU486"

"Fabuless"

Speaking exclusively with Kerrang!, Taylor opened up about the creation of his new Slipknot mask, stating that public perception of him over the past few years drove him towards the final design.

Taylor: "I said, 'Okay, if you want a villain, you’ll get a fucking villain. My vision was about trying to create something uncomfortable – not only for me to wear, but for people to look at. I wanted it to feel like it was something that was created in someone’s basement – something that was made specifically to fuck with people. It’s the representation of public opinion turning on a dime – they want to tear people down for the way they live, even if they don’t really know them. It’s been liberating to embrace that side and be like, 'Fuck you. I really don’t give a shit what you think about me, so here’s this!'"

Read the complete interview here.

Slipknot made their televised return on Friday, May 17th, as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the show's outdoor stage. Video of the band performing new songs "Unsainted" and "All Out Life" is available below.