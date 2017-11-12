STONE SOUR - Quality Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

Stone Sour performed at Stadium Live in Moscow, Russia on November 10th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Taipei Person / Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Made of Scars"

"Reborn"

"Say You'll Haunt Me"

"30/30-150"

"Hesitate"

"Tired"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Do Me a Favor"

"Cold Reader"

"Get Inside"

"Song #3"

"Through Glass"

Encore:

"Gone Sovereign"

"Absolute Zero"

"Fabuless"

Stone Sour have released an official music video for "Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”, a track from the band’s Hydrograd album, available now via Roadrunner Records. The clip, directed by Ryan Valdez, can be seen below: