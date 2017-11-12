STONE SOUR - Quality Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted
Stone Sour performed at Stadium Live in Moscow, Russia on November 10th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Taipei Person / Allah Tea"
"Knievel Has Landed"
"Made of Scars"
"Reborn"
"Say You'll Haunt Me"
"30/30-150"
"Hesitate"
"Tired"
"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"
"Do Me a Favor"
"Cold Reader"
"Get Inside"
"Song #3"
"Through Glass"
Encore:
"Gone Sovereign"
"Absolute Zero"
"Fabuless"
Stone Sour have released an official music video for "Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”, a track from the band’s Hydrograd album, available now via Roadrunner Records. The clip, directed by Ryan Valdez, can be seen below: