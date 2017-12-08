STONE SOUR Release 360° Live Video For “Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

Stone Sour has released this 360° performance video of "Taipei Person/Allah Tea", filmed live at The Troubadour in Hollywood, CA. The track is featured on the band's Hydrograd album (Roadrunner).

Stone Sour will be returning for three additional UK dates in 2018. These will be the band's only UK dates next year.

Frontman Corey Taylor: "We’re excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour’s only UK dates in 2018 and we’re happy to include two cities we didn’t play in December. Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a fucking good time with us!"

Dates:

June

17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

18 - London, UK - Roundhouse

19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Pick up your tickets from all usual agents and online at here.