STONE SOUR Release Debut Album "Blue Study" Demo

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand has checked in with a new update:

"'Blue Study' was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the Slipknot schedule. Three of those four songs made it onto the self-titled album and Come Whatever May."

The band recently release a demo version of "Get Inside" from Stone Sour's self-titled debut album.

In other news, Stone Sour have released the official live video for "Whiplash Pants", taken from their new live album, Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno.

Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno is Stone Sour's first official live album, and features 16 of the band’s most loved tracks, including "Absolute Zero", "Through Glass" and "Song 3", recorded live on October 5, 2018. The album is available on CD, digital download, and as a numbered 180 gram double vinyl package, limited to just 2,500 copies, which also includes a poster, backstage pass, guitar pick, autographed setlist, and download card. Get your copy now at stonesour.lnk.to/LiveInReno, and eustore.stonesour.com/.

Speaking on the band's first official live release, guitarist Josh Rand says, "It’s with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release. This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018. We’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It’s not perfect but neither are we. As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it."

Tracklisting

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person" / "Allah Tea"

"Do Me A Favor"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Absolute Zero"

"Bother"

"Tired"

"Rose Red Violent Blue"

"30/30-150"

"Get Inside"

"Reborn"

"Song #3"

"Through Glass"

"Made of Scars"

"Fabuless"

"Absolute Zero":