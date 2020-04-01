STONE SOUR Release Demo Version Of "Reborn"; Audio

Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Reborn", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "I wrote and recorded 'Reborn' on a four track tape recorder on the tour bus while we were still out on tour in support of the first album. Then sometime in 2004 Joel, Shawn, & myself went back up to Catamount Studios (that's where the 1st album was recorded) to get a better version of the song. This version is without Corey or James."