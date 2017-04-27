STONE SOUR Release “Fabuless” Music Video; Hydrograd Album Details Revealed

Stone Sour have released a music video for “Fabuless”, the first single from their upcoming Hydrograd album, out on June 30th via Roadrunner. The single is available as an instant-grat download when you pre-order the album at StoneSour.com.

Hydrograd was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.

Tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thanks God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Fabuless” video: