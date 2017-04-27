STONE SOUR Release “Fabuless” Music Video; Hydrograd Album Details Revealed
April 27, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Stone Sour have released a music video for “Fabuless”, the first single from their upcoming Hydrograd album, out on June 30th via Roadrunner. The single is available as an instant-grat download when you pre-order the album at StoneSour.com.
Hydrograd was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.
Tracklisting:
“YSIF”
“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”
“Knievel Has Landed”
“Hydrograd”
“Song #3”
“Fabuless”
“The Witness Trees”
“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”
“Thanks God It's Over”
“St. Marie”
“Mercy”
“Whiplash Pants”
“Friday Knights”
“Somebody Stole My Eyes”
“When The Fever Broke”
“Fabuless” video: