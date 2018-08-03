STONE SOUR Release "Miracles" Live Acoustic Video

Available below is Stone Sour's live acoustic performance of "Miracles", from the band's Zippo Sessions at Rock On The Range 2018.

Stone Sour has unveiled details of a deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.

Available for pre-order now along with a new exclusive t-shirt at stonesour.com, the deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.

Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song “Song #3”, as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st.

Stone Sour will return to the states this month joining Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run. The cross-country trek will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit stonesour.com/tour.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Hydrograd"

"Song #3"

"Fabuless"

"The Witness Trees"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Thank God It’s Over"

"St. Marie"

"Mercy"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Friday Knights"

"Somebody Stole My Eyes"

"When The Fever Broke"

Disc 2:

"Burn One Turn One"

"Bootleg Ginger"

"Live Like You’re On Fire"

"Subversive"

"Unchained"

"Bombtrack"

"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)

"Song # 3" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Acoustic)

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)

"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)

"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)

"Burn One Turn One" lyric video: