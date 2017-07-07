STONE SOUR Release Official Music Video For “Song #3” (Acoustic)

Stone Sour have released an official video for the acoustic version of “Song #3”, a track from their new album, Hydrograd, out now. Watch the clip below:

Hydrograd is available at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com. Exclusive merch bundles are also available.

Hydrograd tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes” 360° video:

“Mercy” live video:

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”:

“Song #3” video:

“Fabuless” video:

Stone Sour are celebrating Hydrograd with an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn. The Serenity Of Summer Tour launched on June 16th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre and travels through early August. Presented by Live Nation, support throughout the eclectic tour comes from Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded.

Furthermore, Stone Sour has several festival appearances slated for this summer including Rock Fest (7/14), Rock USA (7/15), Chicago Open Air (7/16) and more.

This fall Stone Sour will head overseas for an international leg of their Hydrograd World Tour which will kick off November 10th with a performance at Moscow, Russia’s Stadium.

For complete details and ticket availability, visit StoneSour.com.