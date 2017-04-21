STONE SOUR Release Teaser Video For Upcoming Hydrograd Album

Stone Sour have released the video below, teasing their upcoming Hydrograd album, due in June via Roadrunner.

Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the Los Angeles set of the video shoot for the band’s new single, “Fabuless”. The single is expected to be released in late April, and will be included Hydrograd.

*9 Single Digits! And a snap from onstage during the filming of the 'Fabuless' video yesterday! Thanks to all the fans who were a part of it!! #eyehaycha #stonesour #hydrograd #fabuless

A post shared by Corey Taylor (@coreytaylor) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:26am PDT



*10 Things are afoot in LA... #eyehaycha #stonesour #hydrograd #fabuless



Taylor recently spoke with Kilpop.com about Hydrograd. Check out the interview below.

Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga recently posted a photo on his official Instagram page, signalling the end of the recording sessions for Hydrograd. It was recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, California with producer Jay Ruston.

Well that's a wrap! What an amazing 2months at @sphere_studios with these awesome people. Much love to you all.🤘🏻😘🤘🏻#stonesour #studiolife



