STONE SOUR Reveal New Album Title; “You Should Be VERY Excited For What Is In Store,” Says COREY TAYLOR; Video

Stone Sour have named their new album Hydrograd, and are expected to release the new record this summer via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking with Rock Cellar Magazine at this past weekend’s NAMM show in Anaheim, CA, frontman Corey Taylor (Slipknot) revealed the album title, saying, “I can tell you that you should be very, very, very, very excited for what is in store.”

“We are doing everything old school,” he continued. “We’re recording it live and then layering stuff on top of it. We are doing a song a day, and we’ve already done nine songs; we’re about halfway done. And, yeah, it is incredible; it’s the best stuff we’ve ever written.”





(Stone Sour band photo - Travis Shinn)