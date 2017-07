Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand and vocalist Corey Taylor filmed the following clip for Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx's Sixx Sense radio show, answering the question, what Mötley Crüe songs would they cover next?

Stone Sour recorded Mötley Crüe's "Too Fast For Love" as part of their 2015 Record Store Day EP Straight Outta Burbank.